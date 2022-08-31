How to Get Perfect Frizz-Free Hair?

Come monsoons and frizzy hair quickly become the bane of our existence. An amazing good hair day turns to a nightmare within seconds. Wondering what is frizz? When it rains, the moisture level in the air becomes greater than the moisture level of our hair leading our hair to swell, creating frizz during this time of the year compared to other seasons.

In general, frizzy hair is caused by a lack of moisture. For Dr Niketa Sonavane, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai, dryness is the primary cause of frizzy hair. “Colour treatments, heat styling and sun damage are just a few examples of what can cause frizz-inducing dryness in any hair type. Hair absorbs moisture from the air when it is dry, causing strands to puff up and become frizzy.”

Here are some ways to get perfect, frizz-free hair this season

Use sulphate free shampoo

Sulfates have been linked to hair frizz. Sulfates create a negative electrical charge when they come into contact with your hair, which can cause frizz after you shampoo. Sulfate-free shampoos may not lather much, but they help your hair retain moisture, reduce frizz and oiliness, and make your scalp feel less irritated. “Remember to choose your shampoo wisely because it is a product that we use often. Try a naturally softening shampoo, preferably made with rice water and argan oil to keep hair smooth and silky,” says Megha and Pritesh Asher, founders, Juicy Chemistry.

Use oil to pre-poo

Apply a small amount of olive or avocado or coconut oil, aloe vera gel or regular conditioner to dry hair before showering. If you have naturally curly, dry, or chemically treated hair, you can do this before each hair wash. “Pre-pooing virgin hair once every two weeks is sufficient. This pre-wash step adds moisture to dry hair, promotes softer, vibrant hair, makes detangling easier, and increases the effectiveness of conditioner, resulting in stronger locks and less breakage,” adds Sonavane.

Deep conditioning treatment

Deep conditioners’ moisturising ingredients coat your strands with essential lipids, dramatically reducing frizz. If you have chemically treated or dry coarse hair, choose a nourishing hair mask with a protein-moisture balance is important. “After shampooing, towel dry your hair and apply a generous dollop of your deep conditioning mask. Wear a shower cap or a heating cap for 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water,” adds Sonavane.

Serums are saviours

The one step that many of us skip in our routine is using a leave-in serum to seal all that moisture that our hair gains in the previous steps. Opt for a serum made with organic jojoba oil that prevents moisture from escaping your hair, and oat oil that prevents split ends for as long as possible. It gives a perfect, frizz-free finish to your hair without weighing it down,” adds Megha Asher.

