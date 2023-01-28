How to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

Do you often find yourself working on the weekends or even making business calls while eating? Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be challenging, but is essential for the overall well-being of an individual. It not only improves mental and physical health but also helps you maintain better relationships. Read on to know what causes such challenges and a few tips to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The demands that both our family life and work life place on us can easily reach unbelievable heights. One of the most difficult soft skills for any committed professional to acquire and use is the ability to say “no." However, it’s a crucial component of limiting these demands. Saying no does not mean we are unwilling to work hard, it’s just to establish that there is a limit to the amount of expectation you can meet each day.

Another important factor is adequate pay. In order to meet the cost of living, individuals tend to overwork, which results in stress. If provided with proper pay, employees will be much more dedicated towards their jobs and they will not be forced to work at multiple places to meet the living costs. They then can dedicate more time to their families.

Individuals also tend to lose their balance when they do not prioritise their chores. We often tend to multitask and end up using more time than required. By the end of it, we are tired and do not wish to have any engagement when we get home. All we need to do is organise our to-do list for the day. Take up one task at a time and finish it completely before moving on to the next one.

Lastly, while it is often neglected by many, inadequate nutrition is also a challenge to a proper balance. In a hustle, individuals tend to eat anything they get or nothing at all if time does not permit them. As a result, they are fatigued and often tend to fall sick. We first need to recognise the importance of our physical well-being. Make sure not to skip meals. Drink water at regular intervals to prevent dehydration. Regular exercise can also be helpful.

