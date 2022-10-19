How To Indulge In Good Food On Diwali Without Having To Worry About Indigestion

Diwali is the season of get-togethers, card games and gorging on food. The high-calorie and oily food may often lead to bloating and gastrointestinal issues like indigestion and acidity. Bloating happens due to the accumulation of fluids or gases in the body. Not eating proper food, indigestion, lack of sleep, dehydration, alcohol overdose, or junk food can contribute to bloating. Nonetheless, instead of fearing the lip-smacking dishes, enjoy them while focusing on mindful eating and portion sizes.

Here are a few smart ways in which you can eat your favourite food this Diwali without worrying about indigestion and bloating.

Hydration

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important to help flush out toxins from your body and keep the digestive tract moving. This will also prevent bloating. Drink lots of fluids throughout the day. You can drink lukewarm water by adding a few drops of lemon and ginger.

Nuts

Stock up on almonds, raisins, cashews, pistachios, dried apricots, figs, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. You can eat these nuts on an empty stomach, add them to our dishes for extra flavour or put them in our smoothie.

Top Showsha Video

Fruits

Eat a lot of fruits, minimum of two fruits each day, to remove toxins from the body and to make up for the lack of nutrition in your diet. You can blend the fruits to make juices or drinks or make a salad out of them.

Mindful eating

While you can enjoy all the rich and high-calorie food preparation, you must remember to practice mindful eating. Make sure that you eat in small portions so as to enjoy the festive food and also maintain your intake. Even while eating sweets, instead of gorging on all the sweets, opt to eat just one sweet or one serving of dessert.

Anti-bloating drink

Certain herbs and spices have the properties of diuretics. One example is coriander seeds. You can brew a coriander seed drink to flush out toxins and excess water from the system. All you need is some jeera, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and ajwain. Soak it overnight and sip on it throughout the day.

Exercise

After a heavy meal or in the morning, start with light exercises like walking. You can even practice Yoga to help fight the festival fatigue and boost digestion.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here