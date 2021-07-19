How To Keep Back Pain Away

Long hours at the desk can lead to body pain. With most of us working from home these days, the movement has come down drastically in the work hours. Although people are finding it easy to work from the comfort of their homes in these times of Covid-19, there are certain issues that come with working for hours sitting at a place. Back pain is one of them.

There are certain factors that you could keep in mind to keep back pain at bay. Let’s brush upon them.

Chair

Choosing a chair that suits you and your back is of utmost importance. Choose a chair that corrects your sitting posture and avoids the pressure on your back. Stay away from beanie bags, rather choose an office chair, which is designed to maintain a healthy posture.

Posture

We can write a whole new article about ways to correct your posture. It’s one of the major problems that is leading to deformities in countless people. A good posture involves your feet being flat on the ground, a straight back, your waist touching the back-end of the chair, and your computer at least at shoulder height.

Aligning the computer

The screen on which you are working should be atleast one feet away from your eyes, to avoid any strain. Keeping the computer at eye level is ideal, as it would stop you from tilting your head either upwards or downwards, which can put a strain on your neck, and can lead to severe problems in the future.

Avoiding work altogether to cure back pain is not a wise decision for anyone. What we can do is take regular breaks in between, going for a small walk outside or just standing on your balcony. All these can give your mind, eyes and body a much needed rest, which can prove to be invaluable.

