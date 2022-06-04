How to Keep Emotions in Check During Pregnancy

Motherhood is an extremely overwhelming experience for women and due to a lot of hormonal changes, they go through mood swings both during pregnancy and post-childbirth. For new moms, emotional changes can be tough as compared to women who have already experienced childbirth.

Anxiety and depression are very common among women during pregnancy. Most women overthink during their pregnancy, they tend to compare themselves with other women and get worried if they are going through something that others aren’t. Everyone’s body is different and so are the symptoms that they undergo.

According to psychologists, some of the common signs of depression and anxiety in new mothers include feeling extremely sad or angry without any reason, having trouble completing daily tasks, feeling anxious about the baby, and feeling guilty and irritated. There are no definite causes behind this and such feelings may result from a mix of physical, environmental and emotional factors.

Spending time with family, counselling, talking to other new mothers, eating healthy food and meditation can help in controlling depression and anxiety during pregnancy, according to experts. All pregnant women and new mothers should consider doing meditation as it helps in keeping their emotions under control.

Apart from this, walking and exercising or doing yoga, drinking lots of water and getting proper sleep when you are tired or otherwise also helps.

