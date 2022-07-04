How To Keep Skin Healthy After 30?

We all want flawless and nourished skin and to achieve that, we spend hours on skincare routines and sometimes, spend money on treatments. However, when you are 30 or over, you need to pay extra attention as skin health changes rapidly. Signs of ageing start to appear on the skin. At 30, one should follow a skincare routine to keep the skin healthy.

Along with a skincare routine, one should also pay attention to lifestyle and eating habits. For nourished and healthy-looking skin, one should eat a good diet as our lifestyle also affects the skin quality.

Now, let’s take a look at how to keep the skin alive at 30 and how to maintain it.

1. Check the ingredients of the skincare and beauty products. To improve the quality of the skin, one should pay more attention to the ingredients present in the products that are being used on the skin.

2. Choose beauty products as per your skin type.

3. Don’t forget to add sunscreen to your daily beauty routine. It should be used even when you are at home and not stepping out as harmful rays of the sun play a role in aging the skin prematurely.

4. For healthy skin, eat a diet which is full of nutrients. If there will be a lack of nutrition inside the body, then these symptoms will also appear on the skin.

5. Include a diet which is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and proteins for glowing and healthy-looking skin.

6. Avoid too much sugar in your food as it increases signs of ageing.

7. Include daily exercise in your routine.

Apart from the routine skincare process, the skin needs extra care and for that, one can go for facial masks, homemade masks, peel-off masks, and scrubs twice a week. This will hydrate the skin and make it look healthy.

(Disclaimer: The information and information in this article is based on general assumptions.) Hindi news18 does not confirm this. Contact the concerned expert before implementing these.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.