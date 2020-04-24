Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

How to Keep Your Gut Healthy In Summer

It is very important to hydrate yourself well, especially with the summer heat around. Dehydration also weakens your immune system.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
How to Keep Your Gut Healthy In Summer
With the summers upon us, it is time for relatively relaxed diets that bring with them a host of gastrointestinal problems.

"Every year, we see a rise in cases of diarrhea, vomiting, food poisoning, dehydration, typhoid fever and jaundice during the summers, due to above mentioned reasons. A healthy gut is often a mirror of overall health, and hence it is necessary to keep your gut healthy during this summer," Dr Mrudul Dharod, Gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road told IANSlife.

Dr Dharod shares these tips for a summer-healthy gut:

Hydrate yourself

It is very important to hydrate yourself well, especially with the summer heat around. Dehydration also weakens your immune system. Drink plenty of water, at least 8 glasses a day, including homemade lemonade and buttermilk. Avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee and aerated drinks, as your body can become dependent on these in the long run.

Enhance your immunity

Drink herbal tea/ decoction (kadha) made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger and raisin - once or twice a day. One can add jaggery or fresh lemon juice to this decoction to suit one's taste. Don't forget the 'Golden Milk' (half teaspoon of turmeric powder with 150ml milk) - our age old traditional drink with many anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Take probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria/yeasts that when consumed in food or supplements, have numerous beneficial effects on the body, most prominently improving digestive health. One should increase consumption of naturally occurring probiotics rich food like curd, yoghurt, and fermented foods like idli, or supplements like Yakult. Curd or yoghurt is suitable even for lactose intolerant individuals.

Increase fiber in your diet

Eat high fiber foods such as raw vegetables (adequately washed), salads, bran cereals, whole grain bread and fresh fruits such as figs, bananas and apples. Add greens like spinach/lettuce and lemon juice to salads. Yummy cucumbers, citrusy oranges and watery watermelons will help in hydrating you.

Avoid binging on junk food/outside food/spicy foods once the lockdown opens

Avoid or decrease intake of foods with high fat contents. Though a little bit of spices like turmeric, cumin, ginger are fine and should be used for cooking, avoid too much of hot peppers, chillies and curries.

