How to Lose Weight Without Hitting the Gym? Here are 5 Hacks

Whenever one talks about weight loss – exercise is the first thing that comes to mind. With a number of fitness enthusiasts on rise, new categories of work-out regimes are surfacing every day. Exercise is one of the most time taking procedures and it goes without saying that it takes a lot of energy and time. While college-going students can easily practice this, it is difficult for officer goers to run, jump and lift weights after a tiring day. It is the last thing that one would like to do. But you need not worry as without hitting the gym also, you can lose weight. Here are five ways to do the same:

Healthy Snacks:

It is natural to have hunger pangs, during evenings but a majority of us end up having unhealthy snacks. Replace the unhealthy snacks with seasonal fruits, green tea, a mixture of nuts – almonds, cashews, and fox nuts or even peanuts. Don’t give in to cravings and avoid eating high-calorie fast foods.

Sleep

A good night’s sleep is one of the key factors that assists weight loss. A proper seven to eight-hour sleep ensures that all bodily functions are carried out in a proper manner. If the sleep cycle is regular, proper secretion of hormones takes place. Improper sleep can give rise to cravings and further can lead to weight gain.

Black Coffee

Black coffee will help you burn 500 calories per week, and if you have it without sugar, it will reduce the calorie content of black coffee even further. 60% of calorie content of black coffee comes from the sugar one adds to it. However, if you are not able to get used to the taste of black coffee without sugar, you can add drops of honey to it. It will add sweetness to the drink without increasing the calories.

Canned Foods

Foods with ‘low calorie’ and ‘sugar-free’ tags might lure you into trying them, don not forget that they are usually canned or tinned items that have added sugars and preservatives. Consuming such canned foods can lead to excessive weight gain instead of weight loss. You will neither feel fulfilled but it will also thwart your weight loss efforts considerably.

Water

Water is a wonder drink, and consuming six to eight glasses of water every day is a cliché that holds various benefits. However, one should drink water to keep the body hydrated as going overboard will increase the water retention in the body, making you feel bloated and will also contribute to weight gain. Drink sufficient water to flush out toxins from the body which cleanses the system.

