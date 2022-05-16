How To Make Caffeine-Free Tea At Home

Most people start their day with a cup of tea. But nowadays as people become more health-conscious, they prefer to drink herbal tea. But tea contains caffeine and it is not good for our health. Many have the habit of drinking tea twice or thrice a day. So to live without tea is not at all easy for them. In a way, they get addicted to tea.

However, according to experts, overconsumption of tea causes problems like a disturbance in the sleep pattern and fluctuations in the level of hormones, especially estrogen. Caffeine in tea also causes high blood pressure. Excessive consumption of tea can cause problems like anxiety, nervousness, and increased heartbeat. It can also increase your stress level.

Let us tell you today an easy way to make caffeine-free tea.

Ingredients:

1.3/4 cup water

2. 1 tbsp fresh grated ginger

3. 1/2 tbsp chopped lemongrass

4. Red bush tea bags

5. 1 cup milk

6. 2 crushed cardamom

Honey for sweetness

Process:

Step 1: First of all, boil the water and add fresh ginger and lemon grass to it.

Step 2: After 2 minutes, add tea bags to it and let it cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Then add milk and crushed cardamom to it.

Step 4: Boil the tea well on low flame.

Step 5: Now turn off the gas and add honey.

Step 6: Sieve it in a cup.

Caffeine free tea is ready. This tea is very healthy for our body. Try this recipe at home. And stay healthy.

