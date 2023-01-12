How To Make Hair Colour Last? Here Are 5 Tips

We all love makeovers, don’t we? The biggest alteration you can make to your appearance is to colour your hair. However, choosing between balayage, highlights or lowlights and the aftercare, may leave you all tensed. You are bound to be stressed with the decision as one wrong step can ruin your overall look. But there is a lot to be excited about as well. While it may sound overwhelming, here are some tips, hacks, and tricks you can try for an effortless makeover.

Bid adieu to split ends

Before you begin with the makeover process, make sure you get rid of the split ends. This way, you can avoid introducing harsh chemicals from the bleach and/or dye on the already-fried ends. Your hair will also look naturally healthy. Post the dyeing session, your hair will look neat.

Say yes to leave-in conditioners

After you get your hair coloured, make sure you invest in good leave-in conditioners and serums to protect your hair. A leave-in conditioner will not require you to wash off your hair and help in creating a protective barrier against your hair. This will prevent damage from brushing, twisting, and tying.

Styling tools are a big No

Minimize your curling irons, flat irons and hair dryers after you dye your hair. These styling tools can cause damage and make the hair dry and brittle. Try to explore heat-free styling techniques, or find out hairstyles that do not need you to use these tools.

Invest in a dry shampoo

Skip your hair washes and do not compromise on your hair hygiene anymore. Instead of regular shampoo, invest in a dry shampoo. This product cleanses the scalp without affecting the hair colour and does it work effectively.

Steer clear of hot water baths

After your hair colour treatment, you will be suggested to wash your hair less often. Too much washing can result in fading away of the colour. At the same time, make sure you steer clear of hot water to wash your hair with. Not only will it damage your hair follicles, but it will also make the colour fade out faster. Choose to wash your hair with lukewarm water. And after conditioning, rinse your hair with cold water to seal in moisture inside the hair.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here