Beetroot paratha is the perfect food to start your day. A treasure of nutrients, beetroot controls high blood pressure, and its regular consumption also removes anaemia from the body. Beetroot also benefits your heart health. Beetroot paratha can be easily made and consumed for breakfast meals.

If you are bored of eating routine meals, then you can replace them with healthy beetroot parathas. If you have not tried its recipe yet, here’s a simple method of making beetroot parathas.

Ingredients for making beetroot paratha

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Grated beetroot – 1½ cup

Ginger paste – 1/2 tsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Garam masala – 1/2 tsp

Dry mango – 1/2 tsp

Ajwain – 1/2 tsp

Green coriander leaves - 2 tsp

Green chilli - 1

Oil - 3 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Method of making beetroot paratha

To make beetroot paratha, wash and clean the beetroots properly and then grate it. Now, put 2 tsp of oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the oil is hot, add ginger paste and chopped green chillies and fry it. After frying it for a minute, mix grated beetroot and add salt as per taste. Keep mixing it and fry it for 2 minutes. Then add some amount of water, cover the pan and cook the beetroots for another 10 minutes.

When the grated beetroot is fully cooked, turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down completely. After this, blend the cooked beetroots in a mixer. Do not add extra water and make a smooth paste of this.

Now, take 2 cups of wheat flour in a bowl and mix a spoon of oil and a pinch of salt in it. Then, add cumin seeds, garam masala, dried mango powder, and carom seeds to the flour and mix all the ingredients well. Now, add the prepared beetroot paste and coriander leaves to the mixture. Add a little amount of water to knead the soft dough.

Take a tawa or nonstick pan and heat it. Meanwhile, make the balls from the beetroot dough. Now, take a dough ball and roll it to make a paratha. Add 1 spoon of oil to the hot tawa and spread it, now put the paratha on it. Roast it on both sides by applying oil or ghee on it, till it becomes golden brown and crispy. Similarly, make all the parathas. The tasty and healthy beetroot paratha is ready. You can serve it with dahi or chutney.

