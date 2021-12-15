How to Make Punjabi Style Rajma Masala at Home. Here's Your Recipe

Rajma is one of the most prominent dishes of Punjabi cuisine. Few can resist the temptation of rajma masala when cooked in Punjabi style. Spicy rajma stew is one of the most-loved delicacies in North India. Rajma masala is made with onion and tomato gravy. Below is the recipe for Rajma masala.

Ingredients for making Punjabi Rajma Masala

One cup of rajma

One tablespoon of butter

Two chopped tomatoes

One inch piece of cinnamon

Five cloves

One chopped onion

One star anise

Four green cardamoms

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Green chillies chopped – 3

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Red Chilli – 1 tsp

Cumin Powder – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Amchur Powder – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Bay leaves – 1

Kasoori Fenugreek – 1 tsp

Green Coriander - 1 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Wash and keep the rajma soaked overnight in water. After that, put two cups of water and mix some salt in the cooker and give it 4 to 5 whistles. Turn off the gas and let the pressure fizzle. Now take a wok and put oil in it, heat it over a low flame. When the oil is hot, add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. After frying it for about two minutes, add ginger-garlic paste to it. Once this is done, fry everything in it for two minutes.

Now add tomato, onion, and chopped green chilli. When it is cooked well, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, garam masala and cumin powder. When the oil starts to separate, add some water to it and then add the rajma. Cover it and let it cook for about 15 minutes.

When the gravy becomes thick, add coriander leaves and Kasuri fenugreek. In a few minutes, your Rajma Masala is ready. Serve hot with roti or over rice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.