How to Make Scrumptious Masala Khakhras at Home

A lot of Gujarati dishes are quite famous across India and Masala Khakhra is one of them. It is widely preferred as a breakfast, you can also enjoy it any time of the day as a healthy snack.

If you are also fond of Gujarati food, then you are at the right place. Masala Khakhra is not only scrumptious but also boasts a range of nutrients. Moreover, it is also easy to make and is one of the favourite foods of children.

Ingredients for making Masala Khakhra

Wheat flour - 1 cup

Carom- 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Turmeric Powder - 1/4 tsp

Dried fenugreek leaves - 1/2 tsp

Oil- 2 tsp

Salt- As per taste

To begin with, sieve the wheat flour in a bowl. Now add carom seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and dried fenugreek leaves in the flour and mix it well.

Now, add oil to this mixture and knead the dough by adding water to it. A point to remember here is that the dough should be kneaded hard. Post this, apply oil to the dough and keep it aside for some time.

After a while knead the dough again and make balls from it. Now roll each of the balls in a thin crust and roast them on a hot pan. It is important to gently apply some oil while roasting. Ensure that the flame is low while cooking.

When the khakhra are roasted nicely, take them out on a plate. Make Khakhras from the entire dough and you can also store them for a few days. Khakhras are rich in fibre and whole grains and help normalise blood glucose levels.

