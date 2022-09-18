How To Make Sure Your Child Thrives On Vegan Diet?

Vegan consumption is expanding rapidly and more and more people have started opting for this eco-conscious lifestyle choice. However, getting into it does not have to be a compromise on taste, especially for kids. You might wonder how cutting out all animal products, including dairy, eggs, and other animal-derived products from your child’s diet can not stunt your child’s growth.

Or how a strict diet, like veganism, can be turned appetizing for children. Read on to find more:

Vegan Fried Rice

Made of brown rice, veggies, tofu, and soy sauce, this vegan twist to traditional fried rice will leave your kids wanting more. Rich in vitamins and minerals, and loaded with fibres, this makes for a healthy lunch option. Just add the veggies in plenty and keep a check on soy sauce as per taste.

Baked Tofu Nuggets

This oven-baked delicacy will be your child’s favourite in no time. A good option for in-between meal snacks, baked tofu nuggets taste just as delicious with vegan mayo as it does with BBQ sauce or dijon mustard. Plus it is loaded with the goodness of iron, protein, calcium, and vitamin B-6!

Vegan Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is a kid favourite and its vegan transformation is going to win them over just as well. Especially with all the health havoc going around, garlic can help boost your kid’s immune system. And many plant-based loaves of bread are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, you just have to find the right one.

Veggie Kebabs

If you want your kids to eat more veggies this might be the snack you are looking for. Chop their favourite veggies into bite-size pieces and load them up on skewers. To make them more appealing, stick to a colour code or go crazy with rainbows, the choices are endless.

