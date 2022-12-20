How To Manage Jet Lag: 3 Ayurvedic Tips

Going out and exploring new places sounds fun, especially when those are overseas. Don’t you agree? Unfortunately, people usually encounter jet lag when they have a long flight. It particularly occurs on a flight that crosses two or more time zones. Due to the frequent sleep disturbances brought on by jet lag, your body’s internal clock does not synchronize with the day-night cycle of where you have flown to.

This, as a result, can change your plans and we’re sure you would hate that.

Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurvedic expert, dropped a video on Instagram where she shared why people experience jet lag after a long journey and how one can pacify the symptoms. She said, “It’s called Vata imbalance in Ayurveda, excessive dryness and roughness in the body caused due to the recycled air in the cabins. Now, this recycled air robs your skin and body of moisture and that can cause aches and pains, lack of moisture, and dryness between joints and muscles and nerves and thus that fatigue, ache, and even those joint-related disorders.”

Post this, she explained how to relieve these symptoms. She also articulated a detailed caption about the same.

Lubrication: Dimple suggested that people get a full body massage with cold-pressed or medicated oils on the day of their journey. She recommended warm coconut/almond/olive/sesame oil to massage your body for the body massage followed by a warm shower. One can also repeat the same after arriving at their destination. “The oils help in the lubrication of your joints, muscles, and nerves and stimulate blood circulation while calming the mind. It acts as a strong barrier preventing the dry air from robbing your body of moisture. This also helps cure fatigue, body aches, insomnia, and jet lag triggered by flight journeys due to an imbalance in Vata (movement and wind principle in ayurveda). You may feel sleepy after the massage, but that’s a good sign of the body going into a deep state of rest and rejuvenation,” she added.

Sip warm fluids: Keep yourself hydrated by drinking hot water. Doing so will keep your metabolic fire stimulated and aid digestion, smooth movement of food, and nutrition.

Meal plan: Consume a light meal prior to boarding your flight and when you are on it. Opt for food that is warm and well cooked with carminative spices. These will aid in digestion and stimulate your Agni (metabolic fire).

