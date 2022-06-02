How To Manage Kids With Asthma; Tips For Parents

Asthma is a chronic condition that can affect people of all ages. Asthma, among kids, is also becoming a major concern for parents these days.

If your kid is suffering from this chronic condition, then here are some tips you can abide by to smoothen your kid’s life and make it easier for them to manage the disease.

Keep Kids At Bay From Polluted Areas

India is one of the leading countries in terms of concentrations of air pollution caused by various sources of exhaustion such as vehicles, fossil fuels, incense sticks etc. Try to avoid taking your kids to areas with increased pollution levels.

Identify their Allergens

Keep testing your kid for any emerging triggers and keep a check on the existing ones. Once you discover the triggers, make sure your kid is not exposed to them.

Keep Your House Smoke-free

Smoke can be the trigger point for major asthma patients. So, try to keep your house smoke-free and allow proper ventilation.

Proper Medication Is Required

Don’t let your kids skip any of the medicines. This can trigger asthma badly and can lead to grave consequences. Most asthmatic kids are recommended a nebuliser or inhaler. Keep these inhalers handy, both for you and your kids.

Don’t Skip Flu Vaccines

Make sure your kid gets a flu vaccine every year, especially those with asthma. Children with asthma are more likely to have flare-ups and develop a more serious disease if they catch flu.

