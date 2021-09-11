How to Please Shani Dev, The God of Justice

Shani Dev is known as the God of justice, and a popular deity that Hindus pray to ward off evil and obstacles from life. Son of Surya, the Sun God, Shani Dev, according to Hindu mythology, rewards or punishes people for their deeds. Yama, who is also the son of Surya, is known as the God of death and grants punishment to people after their demise. It is believed that people, who remain in the good books of Shani Dev, can achieve all their goals in life.

Hindu mythology essentially says that one has to perform good deeds all his/her life to keep Shani Dev happy. There are several ways through which you can keep Shani Dev on your side.

Ways to please Shani Dev:

According to Hindu beliefs, people, who recite Hanuman Chalisa, do not get a bad reputation before Shani Dev. Therefore, you should recite Hanuman Chalisa every Saturday.

To please Shani Dev, worship the Peepal tree either before sunrise or after sunset. Peepal is considered a sacred tree among the Hindus.

You can also install Shanti Yantra, a sacred instrument with numbers and symmetric designs, at your home. You can worship this sacred instrument to continue getting the blessings of Shani Dev. Lighting an earthen lamp filled with mustard oil in front of the Shani Yantra is also considered auspicious.

It is believed that Shani Dev gets happy if the Shani Yantra is worshipped on Saturdays. People can also observe fast or make donations on this day. To calm Shani Dev, you can feed Urad dal or sesame to a black cow on Saturday. You can also feed the poor on this auspicious day.

Offer oil on Shani Dev’s idol for 43 days. However, Sundays should be skipped.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general beliefs, and you should contact relevant experts before proceeding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here