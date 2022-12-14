How To Prepare And Plan If You Want To Opt For A Hair Restoration Procedure

A lot of young men suffer from hair loss. It is a major cause of distress, lower confidence, and results in men avoiding socialising with their friends and family. Most of them don’t want to experience the shame that comes with hair loss. For all such people, hair restoration surgeries and procedures have come as a boon. The biggest reason for such massive growth in the craze for hair restoration procedures and therapies is the social acceptance that follows, thanks to the internet. “People have realized that it’s never too late to correct something that they are insecure about. The high success rate and impressive results have convinced people to opt for these procedures and regain their lost confidence. The Indian population suffering from this is predominantly young, as 80% of the patients who come to me for hair loss are in their premarital age,” says Dr. Kapil Dua, President ISHRS, Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, AK CLINICS.

So, if you’re a groom-to-be or a groomsman, here is what you need to keep in mind:

First and foremost is that you need to have a plan. “Make an appointment with your dermatologist/hair transplant surgeon around 9-12 months in advance where the grade of hair loss as well as adequacy of donor area will be assessed. You might be started on topical Minoxidil solution prior to the procedure. The procedure itself is performed over 1 or 2 days based on the grade of hair loss and number of follicles to be implanted. As hair needs to be shaved prior to the procedure (which will take a while to grow back) plan ahead to flaunt your crowning glory on your big day,” says Dr. Asmita Kapoor, Department of Dermatology, Dr. D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune.

