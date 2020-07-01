How to Prepare Tasty Chicken Sandwich

Take the pledge to vote

Craving for something quick and nutritious? Chicken sandwiches have no alternatives. Widely loved by people everywhere, a chicken sandwich can be made within 10 to 15 minutes at home with some basic ingredients. You can get the goodness of veggies, mayo, chicken and bread all together with this trendy recipe. You can choose to saute the chicken as well but here we have stuck with the basic boiled chicken.

Usually chicken sandwiches go perfectly with mayonnaise filling. For those who do not consume egg, you can buy eggless mayo from the stores which retain the taste of the original product.

Here are the ingredients you will need:

1. Bread (2 pieces)

2. Chicken, boiled (1 cup)

3. Mayonnaise (2 tea spoons), choose eggless mayo if need be

4. Butter (as per requirement)

5. Pepper (1 teaspoon)

6. Cucumber (½ piece)

7. Capsicum (1 piece)

8. Onion (1 medium)

9. Lettuce (1 piece)

10. Red chilli powder (1 pinch)

11. Salt (as per requirement)

Procedure

1. Bring out the bread pieces and then butter them

2. Put the slices on a pan, or oven and toast them till they turn golden (you can skip this step if you do not want to bother with any cooking)

3. Shred the boiled chicken pieces in a large bowl (add salt to your taste while boiling)

4. Add mayonnaise, red chilli flakes and pepper into another bowl

5. Mix it well using hands or a ladle

6. Cut the capsicum, onion, cucumber and lettuce into small pieces separately

7. Add the vegetables and herbs (as per your choice) to the mixture of mayonnaise

8. Now, bring the entire mixture into the large bowl of chicken shreds

9. Mix thoroughly so that the mayo and spice mix spreads evenly over the chicken pieces

10. Scoop out the mix in generous quantities and place it on top of one loaf of the toasted bread

11. Cover the preparation with another loaf and press firmly

12. Now cut the bread pieces into triangular loaves

13. Serve with tomato sauce or have it without any added assortment

Voila! your chicken sandwich is ready. Enjoy!

