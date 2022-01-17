How To Prepare Tulsi Kadha at Home?

Tulsi is one of the most talked-about herbs in the world. We are often advised to add Tulsi to your daily diet because of its innumerable benefits. It also helps in boosting the immune system. The herb is loaded with Vitamin A, K and C. It also contains some minerals including, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, potassium and iron.

Today, we will talk about the Tulsi Ka Kadha, an important Ayurvedic tonic with the goodness of Tulsi. This tonic can help treat the cold and cough, also giving a big relief from congestion.

Here’s How to make Tulsi Kadha

Step1: Wash Tulsi, lemongrass, and ginger properly. Tulsi leaves should be kept in water for 2 minutes so as to remove the dirt from them. The outer skin of ginger should be peeled properly.

Step 2: Add Tulsi, lemongrass, and ginger in 2 glasses of boiling water under a deep nonstick pan. Boil them for 3-4 minutes.

Step 3: Add jaggery to it and boil for one more minute.

Step 4: Tulsi Kadha is prepared. Kadha can be sipped multiple times in a day. You just need to store it well and serve it hot.

Another method to make Tulsi Kadha

Step 1: Wash 4-5 Tulsi leaves properly.

Step 2: Boil 2 glasses of water in a non-sticking pan.

Step 3: Add ½ teaspoons of cinnamon powder, ¼ teaspoons of Black pepper powder, 1-inch ginger, 3-4 raisins in the boiling water along with Tulsi leaves.

Step 4: Mixed it well and boil it for 15 minutes. Wait for the water to cool down and your Tulsi kadha will be ready.

Step 5: You can add lemon juice and jaggery for taste.

Benefits of Tulsi Kadha-

– Tulsi contains Vitamin C and Zinc making it a perfect immunity booster.

– Anyone suffering from respiratory problems or cold, cough is often advised to consume Tulsi Kadha.

-Tulsi Kadha can also help in fighting heart-related health diseases

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

