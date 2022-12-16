How To Prevent Ingrown Hair, Bumps After Shaving Intimate Area

Taking care of hair growth in intimate areas, especially around the bikini line, has been the subject of some confusion. While some women leave it untouched, others prefer trimming, waxing or shaving the coarse hair. However, using a shaving razor on this sensitive area requires some caution to be exercised. Trying to get rough hair out of the way without taking proper care of how it is done may leave the delicate skin underneath with painful bumps and pimple-like formations. Even worse, it could result in infections. Thankfully, a doctor on Instagram has some helpful tips on preventing a world of pain while taking care of pubic hair.

Dr Tanaya, on Instagram, revealed in a video that being left with pimples and bumps after shaving coarse hair around the bikini line can happen often. These formations can cause a lot of pain and discomfort, especially when it rubs against the surface of a garment. Before telling the viewers how to avoid these bumps, the doctor explained the reason behind their formation.

You can check out the full video here:

She said, “These are caused by ingrown hair. Normally, when your hair grows after shaving, it grows straight out of the skin. But sometimes, it can curl up on itself, get trapped under your skin and cause a painful-looking bump." If you relate to the problem so far, you’ll be glad to know that she has some really simple solutions.

Avoid removing the hair in this region altogether. The hair around this sensitive, moist intimate region provides a cushion against friction, thus preventing skin abrasion and injury. It also offers protection from bacteria and other unwanted pathogens.

If you want to remove the hair, consider trimming instead of shaving. Trimming can bypass the irritation and inflammation of the left hair follicles that shaving causes. It will also help you avoid leaving microscopic wounds open on your skin while getting rid of the hair.

If you still want to shave, ensure that you do it in the direction in which the hair grows, not against it. The doctor further said that it is crucial to make sure the skin is wet and warm immediately before shaving.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here