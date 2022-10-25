How To Prevent Scenarios That End Up With You Eating Too Much

Stress eating refers to the action of seeking comfort in food while trying to deal with overwhelming stress and anxiety. While eating food to feel more comfortable is not a bad practice, overeating can negatively affect your health and increase your stress and anxiety levels.

Stress and anxiety can take over a person at any time of the day. Mental health issues are sometimes so serious that only medication and therapy can treat the issue. Therefore, it is of utmost necessity to ensure that our mental and physical health is well-maintained for us to improve our efficiency and longevity.

According to Healthline, here are some ways to avoid stress eating:

Remove temptation:

If you keep a jar of cookies or a bowl of candies at home, you are bound to be tempted. It is all about the proper classification of needs and wants. Keep only what you need in the kitchen and around the household. If you fill your household with junk and try to store it for later, you might be taken over by temptation leading to overeating or stress eating.

Learning to cook:

It is often seen as therapeutic to cook. However, it is not just its therapeutic nature that has made cooking popular in recent times. If you know how to cook good homemade meals then you can keep a check on your health better than anyone. People who eat food from outside via ordering from a restaurant or fast food from the roadside cannot properly measure their nutrition. This can lead to stress eating too.

Stay hydrated:

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day. It does not just help you stay healthy overall, but the feeling of fullness induced by water will help prevent overeating better than anything else. Research has shown that chronic dehydration can lead to obesity.

Prevent boredom:

Learn how to hang out with yourself, and indulge in activities that you enjoy. Practising art as a hobby, watching movies or reading comic books/novels as entertainment, upskilling yourself, or anything else that helps you feel content and keeps you from being bored can help in preventing overeating due to boredom.

Check-in with yourself:

It is important to practice self-love. It is not just a way of caring for yourself but checking in with yourself from time to time and understanding how you feel and what you need to feel better, can help a lot in preventing situations that involve stress eating or overeating.

