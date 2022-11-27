How To Protect Your Child From Disease Outbreaks: Measles And Other Essential Vaccinations

In the past month, there has been a deadly outbreak of measles among children in Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra. Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, and Jharkhand have also reported a rise in measles cases. The news of disease outbreaks was accompanied by a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which stated that close to 40 million children missed measles vaccination in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic and these outbreaks have brought the necessity to vaccinate children to protect them from various deadly diseases into the spotlight.

Measles is a viral respiratory illness characterised by a runny nose, cough, rash, and conjunctivitis. The treatment usually consists of relieving symptoms using over-the-counter medicines. While there is no known cure for the disease, vaccines (especially the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine) can help prevent children from contracting the infection in the first place. In fact, lack of immunisation remains the root cause of Measles outbreaks all across the world.

Apart from MMR, a few other vaccinations are essential and must be given to children to ensure their safety and well-being. WHO recommends that you give the following vaccinations to your child before they turn 16 to ensure their longevity.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella: The MMR vaccine is administered in two doses. The first is given around 9 to 15 months of age, while the second is administered between 15 months and 6 years of age.

Bacille Calmette-Guerin: BCG vaccine enhances protection against meningitis and disseminated tuberculosis (TB) in children. Half a millilitre of the vaccine is given to the child at birth.

Pentavalent Vaccine: This vaccine offers a child protection against five life-threatening diseases. These include Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough), Tetanus, Hepatitis B and Hib. A 0.5ml dose is administered when the child is 6, 10, and 14 weeks old.

Rotavirus Vaccine: The Rotavirus vaccine is administered in 0.5ml doses at the age of 6, 10, and 14 weeks. It prevents Rotavirus diarrhoea, the leading cause of severe diarrhoea among young children.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines: PCV is administered in two doses of 0.5ml at 6 and 14 weeks each. A booster shot can be given when the child is 9 months old. It prevents pneumococcal pneumonia, which is a common cause of mortality globally.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine: The vaccine combats the JE flavivirus, which is linked to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses. mosquitoes. The first dose is given when the child is between 9 months to a year old, while the second shot is given when the child is 16 months to 2 years old.

