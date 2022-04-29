How To Protect Your Child From Mosquitoes This Season? Follow These Simple Tips

In the current season, it is slightly difficult to get respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Changes in weather conditions and increasing humidity have only intensified the problem. Children are all the more unprepared to deal with mosquitoes, making them easy targets. The mosquito bites are not only annoying but can also cause irritation and allergic reactions or skin rashes. Above all, mosquitoes are potential carriers of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. In an effort to protect your children from mosquito bites, we bring some easy steps to follow.

Mosquito repellent

Applying anti-mosquito repellent to your child’s body should be a part of your daily routine. However, you cannot pick just any mosquito repellent. It is always advisable to use products with delicate formulas for children. Buy repellents that not only protect children from mosquitoes but are also gentle on the skin. Products which are dermatologically tested and chemical free are the right pick.

Full-Sleeves To Your Rescue

Don’t dress your child to impress, instead dress to protect. How? By simply minimising the area of exposed skin. Choose lightweight knits and cotton garments that not just cover your child’s entire body but also allows the passage of air. Dress kids in full-sleeved shirts, long pants, and shoes whenever they step out.

Keep mosquito nets ready

Using mosquito nets is one of the ideal ways to protect the child and has no negative health effects. You can put a big net over the bed. Preferably, use net made of fine mesh fabric with elastic edging that easily fits the bed or the cot.

Avoid using perfumed products on children

Along with dark light and bright colours, mosquitoes are also attracted to a variety of floral and fruity perfumes. So, make sure your child doesn’t wear them. Use creams and powders with a subtle smell.

