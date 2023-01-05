How to Protect Your Skin During Winter?

Keeping your skin healthy and hydrated during the winter season is a challenge. Your skin loses natural moisture, making it dry and itchy. To keep the skin hydrated, healthy and supple, you will have to put in a tad bit of effort. With every season, the requirements of our skin change and to prevent skin problems, it is best to update your skin care regimen as per the season. Here are some simple tips for you to beat the winter skin woes and get the glow back.

Tip No 1- Lukewarm water is a must

In the winter season, instead of using hot water, use lukewarm water to take a bath, shampoo your hair, or wash your face. Hot showers can strip off the natural oils on your skin and immediately make your skin dry. Choose lukewarm showers and follow them up with a moisturiser to prevent dryness.

Tip No 2- Hydration

Whether you are inside your home or outside, the air is dry and you need to keep yourself hydrated. Hence, keep sipping on water. You can also consider installing a humidifier to prevent dryness and manage the moisture level. This will keep your skin hydrated as well.

ALSO READ: Skincare Habits You MUST Develop for Soft and Glowing Skin During the Winter

Tip No 3- Hand and foot cream

Our hands often become dry quickly and get prone to cracks and itchiness. You can prevent this by applying hand cream before stepping out or going to sleep. To keep your feet soft and supple, exfoliate them occasionally. Choose glycerin-based creams and moisturizing lotions to keep your feet hydrated.

Tip No 4- Avoid too much exfoliation

Exfoliation removes the build-up of dead skin cells. The cold season already has compromised the moisturizing barriers of the skin. Exfoliate once a week and follow it up with a moisturizer. If you have dry and flaky skin scrub your skin gently in small circular motions.

ALSO READ: This Winter, Include Eggs In Your Haircare Routine

Tip No 5- Sunblock is a necessity

Serums, face oils and creams may make you glow, but your skin needs sunblock daily. Whether the sun is out, or it is cloudy, the harmful UV rays can cause age spots and lead to pigmentation and tanning.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here