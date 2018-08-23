How to Protect Your Walls from Dampness, Moisture During Monsoon

New Delhi: During rainy days, the dampness and moisture together could prove to be disastrous for interiors. There are plenty of solutions that can come to ones rescue to protect ones house.David Teng, General Manager, Decorative Paints, South Asia Cluster, AkzoNobel India, and Peeyush Bachlaus, General Manager of Marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, tell how:* To begin with, one should thoroughly check walls, windows and ceilings for any leakages or cracks. A burgeoning crack in the wall could be the result of compromising on the quality of the paint that does not offer any protection against water, consequently leading to leakages. A simple way to escape this is to guard your house from the ill-effects of rain by choosing paints with water-proof technologies.* Primer paints are also a good investment during this time as they prevent alkali and efflorescence attacks. Primers also prohibit the formation of salt (white) patches on walls. Monsoon also brings with it a lot of dust, which can be inhibited by using clear paints for exterior. Clear paints with silicone technologies serve the dual purpose of preventing the accumulation of dust along with curbing water absorption by making the surface non-porous.* Roof tiles get the most affected during the season and should be treated with a solution to close gaps and prevent leaks. Tiles can also be protected with a coat of active water repellent technology. Such agents form a thin but continuous layer that does not allow water to permeate the paint film. Water repellence with anti-fungal and anti-algal formula must be used to resist black spots on tiles.A good idea would be to use a repellence with latex-enriched formula to give a long-lasting glow to tiles and resist shade-fading.Some tips to keep in mind in monsoon:* Use light cotton drapes instead of heavy fabrics that complement your wall paint colours. These will let maximum sunlight into the house, while also allowing in the breeze and cross ventilation.* Ensure that electrical appliances like lamps and switches that are close to windows and doors are secured and kept dry.* Get a vibrant or funky doormat outside the house to keep out the mud and slush that this season will bring in.