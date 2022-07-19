How to Reduce First-Time Intercourse Pain? Here Are 6 Useful Tips To Keep In Mind

The possibility of experiencing pain during penetrative intercourse can put one on the edge. The pain is usually associated with the breaking of tissue called hymen, which often leads to minor bleeding. The hymen is a small piece of skin that either partially or totally covers the entrance of a vagina.

Although there is no guaranteed way to pain-free first-time sexual experience, but there are a few things you can try. Having a partner who is willing to understand, take it slow, and engages in foreplay can definitely result in a positive sexual experience.

Here’s a list of things for you to remember before your first time with your special someone:

Communicate with your partner

Communication is the key. Discuss with your partner your doubts or concerns. Be honest with each other. Do not hesitate or be afraid. Talking about it will help you with your anxiety and help your partner understand you better.

Foreplay

Make sure that the vagina is lubricated before the penetration. Foreplay can help your vagina be more relaxed, and make your first experience less painful. You can also use a lube. Kissing, touching, oral sex, manual stimulation can also be helpful.

Different positions

You can try to ease the pain by trying different positions. Go for easy positions which are comfortable for you. If deep penetration hurts, you can use a pillow under your pelvic area for additional support as it will help you open your legs wide.

Be realistic

While it’s normal to have high expectations, and mental checklists, be fair with yourself and your partner.

Be patient

Do not rush into it. Take your time. Let it be slow and gentle. Allow yourself to relax as much as you can and enjoy the moment. Take time to get aroused. Direct your partner if you like certain stimulations at certain places. Find a pace and rhythm that suits you both.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.