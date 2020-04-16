How to Sanitize Your Makeup Kit and Beauty Products
Besides the metallic and glass surfaces that you touch, it is your makeup kit and beauty products that touch your skin. If you have not made it a habit to clean and sanitize your beauty products regularly, then you need to start now.
It is important for you to sanitize everything that may come in contact with your skin to contain the spread of coronavirus. Besides the metallic and glass surfaces that you touch, it is your makeup kit and beauty products that touch your skin. If you have not made it a habit to clean and sanitize your beauty products regularly, then you need to start now!
Well-known makeup artiste Samaira Sandhu tells your how to keep various beauty products free of any contagious bacteria/virus with some rubbing alcohol and spray bottle.
1. Powders and Palettes
Put rubbing alcohol in the spray bottle and use it to spray directly over the powder. After that you just need to leave the powder to air-dry.
2. Makeup Brushes
Sprinkle bristles as well as the stalk of the brushes with rubbing alcohol. Clean and dry the brushes using a soft cotton pad. Your makeup brushes can also be cleansed with alcohol-based brush cleansers or mild shampoos.
3. Liquid Foundation
Take a cotton pad/ball and soak it in rubbing alcohol. Use the alcohol-wet cotton to give the foundation bottle and its nozzle a solid cleaning.
4. Pencils and Sharpeners
Leave the sharpener in a bowl filled with rubbing alcohol for about 5 minutes before wiping it clean with a dry cotton pad. For pencils, just spray rubbing alcohol over them and wipe it with a dry cotton round.
Now that you know the drill for sanitizing makeup kit and beauty products, make it a habit to keep them clean!
