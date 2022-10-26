How to Self-examine for Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Among all cancers that affect women, breast cancer is one of the most common. Mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer early on, after self-examination. While some breast cancer patients show no symptoms at all, others display a range of symptoms. Some of which involve variations in the breast’s size or shape. A lump in the breast or armpit is one of its additional symptoms, as are breast pain, and nipple discharge, which is not breast milk and may contain blood. Examining your breasts once a month is extremely crucial and is one of the most effective weapons in the battle against the disease. Early detection of breast cancer results in increasing the chances of survival.

ALSO READ: 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make to Stay Healthy After Breast Cancer

Follow the steps of breast self-exam:

Visual inspection: Stand topless and braless before the mirror. Put both your arms by your sides and observe if there are any variations in the shape and size of your breasts. Raise your arms and do the same. Last but not the least, keep your hands on your hips. While flexing your chest muscles try to observe if there are any changes.

Manual inspection while standing up: Use your hand to examine your breasts. Make sure to use the pads of your three fingers. Apply light pressure on your breasts to feel if there’s any lump. Check under your arms too. following this, squeeze your nipples to see if there’s any discharge.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Manual inspection while lying down: The tissues in your breasts tend to spread more evenly on lying down. Especially if your breasts are large, you will easily figure it out while lying down. Place your right arm behind your head while examining the right side. Use your left hand and follow the same process that you did while standing up. Repeat the same for another side.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here