How to Stay Fit In This Draining Corporate World

Lucky are the ones who have flexible jobs and schedules, which is a dream of almost every corporate employee. If you are a part of the corporate world, chances are you find yourself chained to the company's time table and workload and struggling to take out some "me time" out of your schedule but, alas, you always end up with a failed attempt.

Our sedentary lifestyles are said to be one of the key reasons of increased and frequent cases of ill health. By sitting for long hours at your office chair in the same position, consuming junk food, not indulging in any kind of physical activity, you are making yourself prone to bad health conditions.

If you want to avoid the unfit conditions and stay healthy and active, here are some tips for you, shared by Rishikesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Xtraliving.

Plan Your Meal

If you are the one who thinks that going on a stringent diet will help you shed some kilos and stay fit, you are absolutely wrong. You need to plan your meal in a way that you consume the required amount of calcium, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and fibre. Also, you must make small meals a part of your routine.

First and foremost, say no to junk food. Pack your lunch in the morning and also, small meals for those surprise hunger pangs. This is even more important when you are travelling for office work. Try to eat healthy while out for business meetings or trips. You may opt for salad or anything i.e. healthy and not junk.

Workout

No matter how busy you are, it is never impossible to spare 30 minutes in a day for workout of any kind. 30 minutes of high to medium intensity workout can do wonders to anyone. It will not only help you lose weight but also, you will feel energised and active at work. If it is difficult for you to travel to the gym or a fitness studio daily, you can workout at home or even do yoga.

In addition to this, make sure you stay in the correct posture especially while in office, do some office specific exercises like neck movement and arm movement and take the stairs instead of lifts.

If You Smoke, Quit it Now

Smoking is harmful and if you are planning to include physical activity of some sort in your schedule, smoking will not let it be successful for you. As smokers have increased risks of heart attack and respiratory diseases, they also experience less endurance, poorer physical performance and increased rates of complications while doing exercise or any form of physical activity.

Drink Lots of Water

A good amount of water intake can help you with countless benefits and countless others for not drinking plenty of water. Water can improve your performance and efficiency and also, help you stay active, hydrated and get rid of fatigue.

Say No to Work Outside the Office

If you are the one who is stuck in a job which requires you to work outside the office at any time of the day or even late at night, you must learn to say no. You must explore the ways to detach yourself from after office work demands. This is important because when we talk about fitness, it is not physical fitness alone, mental fitness is equally important and if ignored, it can take a toll on your health.

Be Conscious

Office parties are common and also, something where you usually eat a lot of junk food both because of its easy availability and taste. If office parties happen often at your workplace, be conscious about your food choices whereas you might act lenient if they happen rarely at your workplace.

Fitness is a silent need of your body. You must prioritise it as much as you prioritise your work. Don't hesitate to say no to something that you think is affecting your health. It may include frequent late night or early morning travel, colleagues forcing you to eat something unhealthy just because they are fine with it. You may also motivate your boss to be healthy as he will appreciate your effort and help you in return. So, go ahead and explore the way to a healthy and fit life.

