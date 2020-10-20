How to Stay Safe During the Pandemic While Celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri

Durga Puja and Navratri are two of the biggest festivals which are celebrated with friends and families gathering together. It is followed by the festival of lights and many more. However, this year's celebrations are a little different as the world is hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping in mind the current situation, it is important to ensure that families and friends are healthy and safe while celebrating the festival. Here are some tips to avoid transmission of the virus and to stay safe.

1. Follow the SOP: People should take preventive measures and precautions from exposure to Covid-19. Wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer are some of the precautions you must take to ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe.

2. Check for any symptoms: Make sure you know the basic symptoms of the disease to avoid the severity of the case and to prevent from spreading to others. Many people who might have contracted the virus can be asymptomatic, so make sure not to leave unchecked with any slight symptoms. Try to celebrate inside your house with your own family or limited people to avoid putting other people at risk, but also for your family. A weak immunity family member is vulnerable to other infections and Covid-19.

3. Avoid assumptions: Various people around the world have been infected with Covid-19 and many have recovered from it. However, the people are careless towards the precautions with an assumption that they will not get the virus or they will recover from it anyhow. But there is no vaccine yet and there can be cases of re-infection or severity among anyone infected.

4. Greetings: The Indian way of greeting 'Namaste’ is the best way of avoiding physical touch. It was also seen in many slogans during the beginning of the pandemic instead of handshakes. Using this traditional way of greetings especially during the festival can be a great way to prevent spreading the virus.

5. Avoid eating from outside: There is no evidence that Covid-19 can be transferred through cooked food but it is best not to eat from outside during the festival. There is a higher chance of infection in crowded spaces and it can also cause other stomach infections that will affect your immunity and overall health. This might put you at a higher risk of infection.