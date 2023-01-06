How to Style a Turtleneck Sweater to Look Fashionable In Winter

Winter is all about fashion. You can try a variety of clothing options, from trendy to classic to stylish. But as the weather gets colder, turtleneck sweaters should be in your wardrobe to protect you from the chill. This will not protect you but will also help you look stylish. It can be worn by women with a satin skirt or jacket. While men can pair it with a blazer or jacket, though. Turtleneck sweaters are also known as roll-neck, polo-neck, and high-neck sweaters. Let us take a look at how you can style your high-neck sweater to keep your fashion statement on point.

Types of turtleneck sweaters:

One can pair a turtleneck sweater with a bomber jacket, jeans jacket, shirt, or any suit, etc. it looks very stylish. There are several types of turtleneck sweaters which include:

Cowl turtleneck

Tunic turtleneck

Sweatshirt turtleneck

Fuzzy turtleneck

Cosy Roll-Up Turtle Neck

Tips for styling a turtleneck sweater:

The best part of turtleneck sweaters is that it is extremely versatile and always in fashion. Here are some tips to style them.

1. Keep it Classic- Whatever turtleneck sweater you choose, you can pair it with simple jeans or black jeggings to avoid experimenting too much with your look.

2. Use the right accessories- If you accessories your sweatshirt with many things to give it an unusual touch. Like you can pair a scarf with your turtleneck sweater to get a different look. If you want you can also use a shawl instead.

3. Belt: You can opt for a stylish belt if you are thinking to wear an oversized turtleneck sweater. For this, use a thin belt, matching the colour of your sweater. For example, if your sweater is of solid colour, then you can wear a polka-dot belt with it which will add extra glam to the whole outfit.

