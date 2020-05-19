How to Tackle Obesity During Lockdown
The current crisis and the need for self-isolation is prompting many to rely on processed food with longer shelf life (instead of fresh produce) and canned food (with higher quantities of sodium).
The pandemic has contributed to an increase in obesity rates as weight loss programmes (which are often delivered in groups) and referred interventions such as surgery are being severely curtailed.
Importantly, the current crisis and the need for self-isolation is prompting many to rely on processed food with longer shelf life (instead of fresh produce) and canned food (with higher quantities of sodium). One might notice an increase in weight if this pattern of lifestyle persists for a longer period of time.
So what should a person do to stay healthy and make one stronger in these times? Dr Sharad Sharma, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi gives a few recommendations:
Proper nutrition and hydration are vital
Those who consume a well-balanced diet are healthier and are able to build stronger immune system. A healthy diet limits the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases
It is recommended to eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods every day to accomplish the body's requirement of necessary Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Fiber, Proteins and Antioxidants
Consume whole grains and legumes - this also reduces the risk of Diabetes
Drink ample water at least 5 liters per day
Avoid sugar, fat and salt to significantly lower your risk of being overweight, and obese
Do not consume sugar-sweetened beverages & limit intake of oily food.
Staying active
While the stay at home order has restricted our outdoor movements, it is important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible
Avoid sitting or slouching all the time
Every 20 minutes, move around for 3-5 minutes; walk or stretch-this will help reduce the strain on a muscle, relieve any form of mental tension and will help circulate blood to the body
Muscle activity increases if you are physically active, reducing the risk of speedy weight gain
More vigorous free exercises are also great ways to remain active at home.
In current times focusing on good health, food habits and maintaining some level of physical activity will go a long way in warding off obesity.
