Chakras are wheel-like energy centers in the auric or energy body and the major 7 chakras like other chakras each overlap or rather correspond with the specific organs or nerve houses. These chakras are those that when congested or unclean, affect the working of not just the energy body (Aura) but also the physical body! Thus, it is key to learn to unblock these 7 main chakras. Sharmilee Agarwal Kapur, co-founder and director, Atmantan Wellness Centre discusses the seven chakras.

These 7 chakras are:

- Root or the Basic Muladhara Chakra

- The Sacral or the Sex or the Svadhisthana Chakra

- The Solar Plexus or the Manipura Chakra

- The Heart or the Anahata Chakra

- The Throat or the Vishuddha Chakra

- The Third eye or the Ajna Chakra

- The Crown or the Sahasrara Chakra

These chakras when seen with a clairvoyant eye and through aura photography are seen as continuously rotating energy funnels like wheels and since these are continuously working, they get congested, or depleted and thus need to be cleaned and energized as need be.

How do we do this? Well once we have you convinced that this needs to be done, and once you set your mind to this, you can do these by making certain habits part of your routine:

Meditation Breathing Exercises Yoga and stretching Fitness Salt Baths Earthing or Grounding

All these when done with method and purpose will help cleanse and unblock our chakras. “The systemic breathing, the stretching and the focus within all helps let go of pent up congestion in our chakras and help fresh clean energy enter, heal and clear the chakras. And all of these when done outdoors will accelerate the effects as nature supremely heals us,” adds Kapur.

There is a reason you feel great when you partake in the above routines, and that is because as your chakras get unblocked, the flow of energy through you is optimized making you feel fabulous, light, and clear headed.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here