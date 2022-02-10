How to Use Lemongrass for Skin, Hair Care Routines

The fragrant tropical plant lemongrass is native to the Indian subcontinent and, despite its name, is not connected to the citrus family in any way. The fresh and aromatic lemon-scented natural essential oil is a potent extract that can also be used for a variety of beauty applications. Organic lemongrass essential oil has been used for several purposes throughout history, including de-stressing the body and brain and cleansing the skin. Here are a few fantastic skincare and beauty advantages of organic lemongrass.

Treatment for oily skin

One of the most significant beauty advantages of organic lemongrass is its ability to minimise oiliness and regulate shine. As a result, this component is utilised as a natural astringent in skin care products to reduce excess oil on the skin.

Skin is cleansed

RELATED NEWS Grow These Kitchen Herbs as Indoor Plants to Enhance the Taste of Your Food

Lemongrass has purifying effects, making it ideal for skin care. These compounds assist to eliminate pollutants from the skin, cleanse it, and leave it feeling clean and fresh. For this, you can boil lemongrass and use strained water.

Removes dandruff

Dandruff is an extremely frequent scalp irritation. The key to strong and thick hair development is a flake-free scalp and nourished hair follicles. Putting 2-3 drops of Lemongrass-infused oil to your hair oil and massaging it into the scalp efficiently kills the bacteria that causes dandruff.

Works Against Fungal Infections

Lemongrass has a high concentration of antifungal properties. This controls the spread of fungal diseases on the body. It is especially said to battle candida species growth on the skin, nails, and hair. When used topically, it prevents the onset and growth of any yeast-based illness.

Acne-fighting properties

Lemongrass has been used for generations as a natural medicine to prevent infection and help heal. Scientific study has backed up the long-held assumption that lemongrass has antibacterial properties, making it an effective weapon in the fight against pimple-causing germs when used in a skincare product.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.