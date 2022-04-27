How To Use Retinol For Skincare

So far, social media has made us all aware that retinol has earned the reputation as the holy grail of skin care because of its benefits. Now, it is important to understand that retinol is an umbrella term for all the Vitamin A derivatives.

From fine lines, enlarged pores, wrinkles, uneven skin texture, melasma, and other types of hyperpigmentation, retinol targets majorly all kinds of skin issues. Especially, it solves the problems of the sunspots.

Despite all the benefits, a few things must never be mixed with the retinol and they are heavy scrubs, astringents, toners, alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, benzoyl peroxide, Vitamin C. As 10 percent of people experience severe side effects after using retinol, it should never be used without the prescription or advice of your dermatologist.

Moreover, the side effects can be as serious as eczema flare-ups, blistering, acne flare-ups, skin discoloration, swelling, etc. For you, we have listed a few things that must be kept in mind while using retinol:

Avoid retinol during pregnancy

Few studies have come to a finding that using retinol during pregnancy may increase the birth defects and therefore it should be avoided during pregnancy. Instead of retinol, pregnant women can switch to vitamin C to solve their skin problems. It is also an amazing ingredient when it comes to fine lines and dark spots.

Concentration

You must begin with a minimum concentration of 0.01% and gradually go up to 0.3%. This is usually advised because, when you are using the minimum concentration your skin will get used to and adjust according to the ingredients. While you are using the minimum concentration, you will also get to know whether retinol is suiting your skin type or not.

Apply it at night

Retinol must always be used during nighttime, but if you have included it in your daily skincare routine then you shouldn’t skip on your sunscreen when stepping out. Even if you applied retinol last night, sunscreen is a must during the daytime.

Don’t apply on damp skin

Applying retinol on damp skin will result in deeper absorption and this might end up triggering irritation and sensitivity. Your under-eye area must always be layered with an eye cream before applying retinol.

