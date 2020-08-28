How to Watch Netflix for Free in 2020?

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have emerged as one of the preferred sources of entertainment. People can watch movies, series, news and much more via streaming services. Now-a-days, sporting events are also live streamed on such sites.

The OTT services have witnessed a huge demand after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. During the COVID-19 lockdown period, these services helped people keep boredom at bay. Many users subscribed to various platforms to watch their programme.

During this period, many filmmakers decided to skip theatre release and opted for direct- to-OTT in these times. Films like Dil Bechara, Yaara, Lootcase, Shakuntala Devi among others were released on streaming platforms. The makers of Sadak 2 have also joined the league and will be releasing the movie on August 28. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Some of the popular OTT services are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ALT Balaji. To subscribe to any streaming service, people are required to pay a subscription amount. They are provided with options of one month, three month, six month or yearly subscriptions.

Now, to give its users an idea about its online content, Netflix offers one month of free subscription.

In order to avail the free service on Netflix, one has to just log in via email. Then, they can follow the steps and enjoy the free trial for a month. As the due date approaches, they can cancel their subscription to avoid charges. In case, a person is hooked to the content available on Netflix then they can choose a plan that suits their needs and enjoy the service.