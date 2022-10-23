How To Wish ‘Happy Diwali’ in Different Indian Languages?

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali or Deepavali is the festival of lights and is celebrated with much enthusiasm all over India. It marks the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness. The festival falls on the darkest, new moon night of Kartika month in the Hindu lunar calendar. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, the festival lasts 5 days, starting from Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Rows of lights, oil lamps (diyas), and candles decorate every house as a merry time of meeting your loved ones begins. Though wishing “Happy Diwali” is the norm, let’s take it a notch higher this year. How about you wish your loved ones in their native language? Read on to know how to do that:

Hindi

आप सभी को खुशियों और उल्लास से भरी दिवाली की शुभ-कामनाएं!

Aap Sab ko khushiyon aur ulaas se bhari Diwali ki shubhkamnayein!

Punjabi

ਤਵਹਨੁ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀਅਾਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਬਧਾਈਅਾਂ!

Tuhanu Diwali diyan lakh-lakh vadhaiyan!

Kannada

ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

ಮೋಜಿನದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ಧಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು |

Deepavali habbada hardika shubhashayagalu.

Telugu

అందరికీ దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు |

Andariki Deepavali subhakankshalu.

Tamil

எல்லோருக்கும் இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Anaivarukkum iniya Dheebavali nalvazhthukkal.Deepavali nalvazhthukkal!

Malayalam

എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും സന്തോഷവും ആഹ്ലാതവും നിറഞ്ഞ ദീപാവലി ആശംസകള്‍ |

Ellavarkkum santhosham aluthavum niranja Deepavali ashamsakal.

Oriya

ଅପାନା ସାବିନକୁ ସୁଭା ଅବଙ୍ଗାମୟା ଦୀପାବାଲି ରା ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ସୁଭା କମଲା |

Apana sabhinku subha abong anandamaya Deepavali ra hardhik subha kamala.

Bangla

শুভ দীপাবলি এবং সবাইকে শুভেচ্ছা। আশা করি এই দিনটি আপনার জীবনে আনন্দ নিয়ে আসবে |

Sakalkeyi Diwali priti o antarik subhechha. Asha kori, ei Dibas apnar jibone Anando niye ashe.

Marathi

तुम्हा सर्वाना सुखी अणि आनंददायी अश्या दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा |

Tumha sarvana, sukhi ani aanandmayi asha ya Diwlicha hardik shubbhecha.

Gujarati

There are two ways you can go for:

દિવાળી અને નવા વર્ષની શુભકામનાઓ |

Diwali ni hardik shubechao ne nutan varshabhinandan.

દિવાળીના દિવસે તમને અને તમારા પરિવારને દિવાળીની હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ |

Diwali na diwas par tamne ane tamara sahu pariwar jan ne diwali ni subhecha pathvu chu.

Maithili

Aahan sabgote ke mithilawasi ke or sa Diwali ke hardik subhkamna.

Marwari

थे लोंगा ने दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं |

The logga ne diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayien.

