How To Work Runway Pink Eye Makeup Into Your Beauty Routine This Spring

The Spring 2018 catwalks were awash with coquettish pink makeup looks, offering up myriad ways to make the color work for the new season.Valentino championed the trend with a pink glittery eyeshadow that seeped into a rosy blusher, resulting in a high-voltage look that was both romantic and dramatic. At the Spring 2018 Haute Couture shows back in January, Chanel took up the baton with an ultra-feminine beauty look that centered around a statement red lip and girlish eyeshadow applied in flattering shades of pinks and violets. Alexis Mabille nodded to the trend by putting a contemporary twist on the ‘draping' blusher technique, using a vivid pink tone that began at the temples and stopped mid-cheekbone.Pink eyeshadow has also emerged as a celebrity-approved red carpet beauty look recently, as proven by supermodel Joan Smalls, who matched her pink outfit to a dazzling magenta shadow at the amFAR Gala in New York back in February. Similarly, the BAFTAs saw Australian actress Margot Robbie opt for a pale pink blusher and eyeshadow combination that had more than a hint of English rose about it. For an edgier take on the trend, look no further than Kim Kardashian, who recently took to Instagram to tease her upcoming lip line with a beauty look that focused on a hot pink shadow with coral undertones, teamed with spiky lashes.