How Tulsi Leaves Improve Your Hair and Skin

We have often seen parents and grandparents talking about the significance of planting a basil tree in the courtyard of the house. Basil or tulsi tree not only purifies the house but also offers many benefits. Tulsi is also used in Ayurveda and benefits hair and skin. The antioxidant and antibiotic properties of tulsi are also used to cure the problem of diabetes and heart diseases.

There are many types of tulsi available in the market. The most popular among them are Rama, Shyama and Krishna tulsi. Let’s take a look at the nutritional value of tulsi.

According to Stylecraze, tulsi contains 1.3 grams of protein, and carbohydrates along with calcium, iron and sodium. Rich in potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus, tulsi is a boon for health. Tulsi also contains plenty of vitamins namely A, C, E, K and B6.



Benefits of tulsi for skin:

Tulsi helps remove pimples.

The face mask made with basil leaves removes acne and other marks from the skin.

Tulsi is also used to cure skin infections.

It also removes blisters and itching.

With the help of tulsi, the issue of high pigmentation will also be cured.

Benefits of tulsi for hair:

The scalp gets strength from tulsi.

Basil leaves to cure the problem of dandruff and itching.

The issue of premature grey hair can also be resolved with the help of tulsi.

Tulsi is effective in controlling hair fall.

A hair mask made with tulsi leaves makes the hair strong and thick.

Tulsi leaves can also be used in cooking and it will benefit your health. Take tulsi leaves, honey, ginger, and small cardamom to prepare tulsi tea. Add water to a pot and boil all these things well. Filter and serve with lemon juice. Consuming this tea two to three times a day is beneficial for health.

Let’s take a look at other problems that can be cured by tulsi:

It helps in curing various heart diseases.

It provides relief from a soar throat.

Tulsi helps in getting out of stress and depression.

Tulsi has cancer-prevention properties.

Tulsi leaves to keep the blood sugar levels in control.

It also helps in weight loss.

Now, let’s take a look at how to consume tulsi:

Consume tulsi leaves in the morning on an empty stomach.

You can also add tulsi leaves to food.

Never add dry basil in your diet.

There are also some side effects of tulsi. Let’s take a look at them:

Tulsi can be harmful to breastfeeding and pregnant women.

Tulsi is high in potassium and it can increase the blood pressure of people.

