How Walnut and Flax Seeds Keep Your Heart Healthy

Walnuts and flax seeds are two of the most nutritious foods that one should include in their diet. Walnuts are a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid, which is the plant-based Omega-3 fatty acid.

Walnuts help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure — two of the major risk factors for heart disease.

Flax seeds, on the other hand, are also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and help reduce inflammation in arteries. Furthermore, it reduces the risk of heart diseases like stroke, heart attacks etc.

Let’s learn more about Walnuts and Flax seeds.

Flax seeds help the heart by decreasing the platelets to clump together, which causes the hardening of arteries.

Flax seeds act as a natural aspirin.

Flax seeds help clear the clogged blood vessels.

Cholesterol is an important factor when it comes to the health of arteries. Flax seeds help lower high blood pressure, clear clogged coronaries, lower high blood cholesterol and raise good HDL cholesterol.

Flax seeds prevent clot formation in arteries, thereby reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Omega 3 fatty acids present in Flax seeds enhance the mechanical performance and electrical stability of the heart and protect it against abnormal heartbeats.

Walnuts:

Walnuts help improve the health of the lining of the arteries.

They Lower the levels of inflammation linked to heart disease.

Walnuts reduce the risk of developing blood clots, which can lead to a heart attack.

Walnuts help improve the health of artery walls by making them more flexible and less prone to blood clots that can block blood flow.

By taking these two foods regularly, one can easily get rid of their heart-related problems.

