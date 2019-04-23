Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

How Weather Affects Restaurant Evaluation

A study suggests that customers left more negative remarks on comment cards on days when it was raining than on days when it was dry.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Weather Affects Restaurant Evaluation
At a time when customers want to know where the food on their plate has come from, it looks like "kitchen garden to plate" will be a lasting trend. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ andresr/Istock)
Loading...
What makes people rate a restaurant positively? More than food, it is the weather that matters, say researchers.

A study suggests that customers left more negative remarks on comment cards on days when it was raining than on days when it was dry.

"Restaurant managers may see more than the usual bad reviews on certain days, and it may have nothing to do with the service or the quality of the food," said co-author of the study Milos Bujisic, Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University.

"Restaurants can't control the weather, but it may affect how customers review them," he added.

For the study, published in the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Research, the researchers examined the comment cards left at 32 Florida restaurants.

The researchers rated the comments on a five-point scale from 1 (very negative) to 5 (very positive). They also examined weather data from the National Climatic Data Center for each restaurant's location on the days the comment cards were left.

They examined 14 different weather variables, but only three were related to customer comments -- rain, temperature and barometric pressure.

Higher temperatures — which in Florida can often mean it is uncomfortably hot — were linked to more negative comments.

Higher barometric pressure was also connected to negative comments in Florida, which is also probably different from much of the country, the researchers said, because rising pressure is often associated with fair weather.

In another experiment, 158 people from around the country who visited a restaurant within the last 24 hours were asked to rate and describe the weather conditions right before their restaurant visit.

The results showed that people who described the weather as more pleasant also rated their mood more positively. Better moods — and not the weather itself — were related to more positive word-of-mouth.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram