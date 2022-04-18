How Yoga Asanas can Help a Person Suffering From Hemophilia

Every year on the 17th of April, World Hemophilia Day is observed to raise awareness about this bleeding disorder. The day is commemorated to bring people who are suffering from hemophilia together and help them in fighting this disorder. It is a rare disorder that impacts the ability of the blood to clot. In cases of hemophilia, excessive internal and external bleeding occurs after an injury or accident.

While there are very few treatments available for hemophilia, the condition cannot be cured completely. However, experts believe that yoga can cure hemophilia up to some extent. Yoga expert Akshar elaborated on the health benefits of yoga and how it can eventually help in curing hemophilia, in his interview with Hindustan Times.

Yoga is known to benefit the human body physically and mentally. It also aids in enhancing flexibility, stability and strength, and leads to reduced bleeding. Yoga expert Akshar also discussed the various positions and yoga postures that can help in curing hemophilia. The six yoga asanas to practice in order to cure hemophilia are:

1. Balasana

2. Sukhasana

3. Vajrasana

4. Tadasana

5. Marjariasana

6. Shavasana

Apart from listing down the poses, expert Akshar also listed the benefits of performing yoga on a regular basis. Yoga is known to provide strength to the body while simultaneously helping the mind relax. This helps in attaining a positive approach toward life.

Yoga can also be modified according to each individual and their level (beginner, intermediate or advanced) and can be enhanced accordingly as and when needed.

