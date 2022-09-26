How You Can Use Anxiety to Your Advantage

Studies have proven that worrying too much can negatively affect one’s health. Numerous medical and psychological experts believe anxiety to be an underlying reason for certain health conditions. However, would you believe it if someone told you that anxiety is not always harmful to your health?

Some experts claim that when we worry about a certain problem, our minds experience a sudden boost of energy. Anxiety has also been compared to the body’s inherent alert system. To some extent, anxiety is beneficial, only when we use it constructively and do not let it affect us negatively. So, let’s understand you can turn anxiety to your benefit:

Motivation: Sometimes, being a little anxious is all you need to get things done. You would be unlikely to be committed to the regulations of your workplace, be able to finish your education or find the motivation to do anything that does not sound enjoyable if they did not have bad repercussions.

Alertness: You may undergo anxiety ahead of a speech or any public gathering. This fear prompts you to plan and analyse all of your options. People can indeed perform all of these things without feeling anxious, but it’s just how our bodies naturally motivate us. According to studies, anxiety may occasionally make you more alert and ready for a crisis or challenging scenario.

Attention: When we are anxious, our focus moves to the most significant issues at the moment. It helps us identify things that demand our attention for time being and also plays a crucial role in planning. Anxiety about an event compels us to acknowledge it and pay attention to it too.

Communication: Last, when we get anxious, we feel pressured to talk about our feelings. It is a behaviour that facilitates us to discover aid and a secure place. It motivates you to communicate your worries.

