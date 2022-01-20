Hrithik Roshan is All Praise for Mom Pinkie as She Sets Fitness Goals at 68

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, now has competition. And his challenger is none other than his mother, Pinkie Roshan, who is 68 years old.

Recently, Hrithik shared a video of her working tirelessly in an open gym and acing extensive workout regimes.

According to a report by India Today, Pinkie has been working on her health and fitness since she was 58. The actor wrote a note to thank everyone who supported her and shared videos alongside.

“To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta (sic),” wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Roshan further added, “So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day. My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it (sic).”

