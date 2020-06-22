Hrithik Roshan Opens up on Mental Health, Watch Video

On Sunday, June 21, millions worldwide celebrated International Yoga Day. A live yoga marathon was conducted on this occasion headlined by spiritual teacher BK Shivani. The five hour event, Yog Se Siddhi, was live on Awakening TV channel where renowned personalities spoke about their experiences and inspirations around mental and physical health.

It was held from 5 pm to 10 pm with an objective to inspire people towards a better lifestyle and understand holistic development through yoga.

Looking forward to 'Yog Se Siddhi', a Yoga marathon to understand one's holistic development through Yog. Join BK.Shivani Ji to learn more about health, wellness & way of life, between 5 PM to 10 PM today. https://t.co/EvNanhr7Zg Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L8171jueyl — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 21, 2020

Hrithik was also one of the main guests who through a remotely recorded video shared his personal experience and approach in way of life.

He said he himself has taken to practices like yoga and meditation to stay positive and healthy and maintain certain balance in life. The Koi Mil Gaya actor also urged viewers to experience for their own understanding and then decide if one wants to hold on to it.

The actor also reflected on his past when he suffered extreme speech problems as a child. He said how uncomfortable and upsetting the experience was for him. Hrithik was also diagnosed with Spinal stenosis when doctors advised against him performing a lot of basic physical activities. He was also told he will never be able to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Hrithik said he always saw a problem like a game and learnt to face and win his problems. He also said regardless of anyone judging him, he has always reached out when he felt the need to.

Hrithik was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

He will soon be seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The superhero film series is directed, produced and written by Rakesh Roshan.

