Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness regime, Says 'I'm Not Attached to My Six Pack Abs or Biceps'

Hrithik Roshan also shared that his 'War' co-actor Tiger Shroff helped him overcome complaceny. Read below to know more about the work out regime of the 'Hottest man on planet'.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness regime, Says 'I'm Not Attached to My Six Pack Abs or Biceps'
Image: Instagram

He is considered one of the most attractive male celebrities in India. He has bagged titles like 'Sexiest Asian Man', 'Hottest man on planet' and of course Bollywood's ‘Greek God over the years. But what's the secret behind his chiseled physique?

Sharing his fitness regime, Hrithik Roshan told IANS: "Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles."

For his film "Super 30", Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping "Super 30", he had to prepare for his film "War" in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

Hrithik shared it was his "War" co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.

"It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during 'War' after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during 'Super 30'. I couldn't be complacent with him around," he added.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram