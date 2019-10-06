Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness regime, Says 'I'm Not Attached to My Six Pack Abs or Biceps'
Hrithik Roshan also shared that his 'War' co-actor Tiger Shroff helped him overcome complaceny. Read below to know more about the work out regime of the 'Hottest man on planet'.
Image: Instagram
He is considered one of the most attractive male celebrities in India. He has bagged titles like 'Sexiest Asian Man', 'Hottest man on planet' and of course Bollywood's ‘Greek God over the years. But what's the secret behind his chiseled physique?
Sharing his fitness regime, Hrithik Roshan told IANS: "Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles."
For his film "Super 30", Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping "Super 30", he had to prepare for his film "War" in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.
Hrithik shared it was his "War" co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.
"It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during 'War' after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during 'Super 30'. I couldn't be complacent with him around," he added.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
- Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks