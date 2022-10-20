Hrithik Roshan Takes Six Meals A Day For 'Fighter', Says Trainer Kris Gethin

Hrithik Roshan has undertaken an intense training regimen to prep for his part in the upcoming film, Fighter. The actor reportedly will be seen playing an Indian Air Force officer in this Siddharth Anand directorial. Spilling beans on Hrithik’s training routine, popular celebrity trainer, Kris Gethin, has revealed that the star is training like a ‘beast’ for the upcoming film, and has drastically altered his regular diet.

Gethin, who has trained several male Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, is working with Hrithik on the project. The star has specially called Gethin to train him, the celebrity coach revealed. Gethin had already been training Hrithik online for the past few years.

Fighter, also features Deepika Padukone and is slated for a winter release in January 2023. Speaking about Hrithik’s training for the movie, Gethin said that the two usually target two body parts in a single training session; sometimes, they stick to one. A typical training session lasts around one hour and is followed by a steady-state cardio workout of 20 minutes. They enjoy a break day every three days, reported The Indian Express.

Gethin also revealed that the Krishh. He eats six meals daily, consuming an average of 4,000 calories every day. “Hrithik is eating six meals a day and is currently consuming about 4,000 calories per day. He is eating a lot of food right now, as we are building muscles at this point in time. The majority of his meals are made up of protein,” the trainer said.

The actor’s protein sources include egg whites, poultry, fish, and protein powder. As for carbohydrates, Hrithik likes to eat potatoes, rice, oatmeal, and sweet potatoes. He eats roti with vegetables and healthy fats like egg yolk, olive oil, and nuts. He consumes a protein shake, too. All these combined add up to six meals a day.

Gethin highlighted that Hrithik had undergone a significant transformation in the past two years. He further stated that with their strict schedule, the duo is also dealing with many injuries.

