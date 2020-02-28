Hrithik Roshan's Casual Attire is a Perfect Look for Summers

Hrithik Roshan has, recently, jetted off to Dubai and the Super 30 actor has been actively sharing glimpses of his outing on social media. Hrithik posted multiple clicks of himself slaying in his casual look.

In the first image, we see his side profile as he poses by a waterside of the city. Hrithik opts for a beige sleeveless hoodie and paired it with white track pants. Also, he teamed his look with black sunshades and checkered golf polo cap.

In one of the photos, the Koi Mil Gaya actor has the sporty look and the highlight of the snap is his signature moustache, which the actor is flaunting these days.

Hrithik captioned his post as, “Looking for the storm. Meanwhile, Enjoy the calm”.

Soon after the actor dropped this post, his War co-star Tiger Shroff took to the comments section to express his awe for Hrithik. "You are the storm," read his comment.

Yesterday, Hrithik shared a few selfies on Instagram featuring him alongside bodyguard Mayur Shettigar and fitness trainer Swapneel Hazare. Sharing the cool pictures, he wrote, "Men at work" with a hashtag "#dubai".

Although, the purpose of his Dubai outing is not clear, but we sure can say that he is definitely having a good time.

A few days ago, Hrithik hit headlines when he stood up for a person who stutters. The actor who struggled with speech problem during childhood has usually been open about the matter. Hrithik lent support to a fan who was allegedly bullied by a professor for stuttering in his speech.

His tweet reads as, "My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study in front of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident (sic)".

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Hrithik Roshan reportedly will be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly but hasn’t given official confirmation for the same.

