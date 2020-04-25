Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Is Setting Fitness Goals In Latest Video

In a recent video, Pinkie Roshan’s face is clammed with sweat as she speaks to the camera during her workout session.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Is Setting Fitness Goals In Latest Video
In a recent video, Pinkie Roshan’s face is clammed with sweat as she speaks to the camera during her workout session.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie are defying age norms with their current workout sessions.

In a recent video, we saw Pinkie’s face clammed with sweat as she speaks to the camera. She says, “This is so beautiful, we see plants, flowers… sunset. So beautiful. I hope you are walking with me. Not just walk. Walk, jump, climb the steps, whatever. Just do it. Your body needs to move. Your body needs to flourish too. Look at the mother nature, just never stops.”

In the second entry uploaded by Pinkie, she spoke about how she started walking backwards. “It is so good for your hamstrings, you can feel the stretch. You can feel the burn, and how! It is amazing!”

She captioned her post as, “peaceofmind #be in gratitude always# signingoff #stay blessed#.”

Not long ago, Hrithik shared a clip of Rakesh Roshan working out. “Alone. But at it!@rakesh_roshan9#70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys,” read the caption.

On April 22, Hrithik’s parents, Rakesh and Pinkie celebrated 49 years of their marriage. The Super 30 actor took to his social media handle to mark this occasion in a special way.

Hrithik shared a sweet wish for the parents. “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020#familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan,” he wrote.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres